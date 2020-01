This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kayla Thompsen Named AVP - Organizational Development at Citizens Bank, Mukwonago

Website: https://www.citizenbank.bank/

Phone: (262) 363-6500



(262) 363-6500 Kayla Thompsen has been named AVP – Organizational Development of Citizens Bank, Mukwonago. She will oversee the bank’s training and professional development initiatives designed to empower team members as they help customers reach financial goals.