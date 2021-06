This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

(262) 334-6995 Katrina Gongola joins Regal Ware as Director Human Resources. In this role, Katrina will oversee talent development, management, and acquisition, benefits and compensation administration, organizational development, and the employee experience.