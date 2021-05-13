AG Architecture, an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that continues a more than 50-year commitment to the design of innovative senior living environments across the United States as well as a portfolio of local senior living, multifamily and mixed use/retail projects, is pleased to announce the addition of Katie Miller as Director of Business Development. Miller looks forward to applying her 25 years of valuable marketing, fundraising, relationship building and leadership experience to support AG’s collaborative process and commitment to enhancing a sense of community.