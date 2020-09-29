VJS Construction Services, Inc. expands the leadership team and Board of Directors, naming Katie Kawczynski, AIA, as a Partner and Director of Architecture, representing the fifth non-family member to be named as a partner.

As a licensed architect, Katie Kawczynski leads the team for VJS’ design-build services. She will augment the firm’s current leadership to increase market share, expand geographically, and lead strategic initiatives. Katie has spent the last six years of her career dedicated to helping VJS grow and expand strategically by creating innovative solutions for clients.