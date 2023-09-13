This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Katie Hofman

Lauber Names Katie Hofman As Vice President, Lauber Community Partners

Email: katie.hofman@lauber-partners.com
Website: https://www.laubercp.com/
Phone: (414) 793-0750

 

Katie Hofman has joined Lauber Community Partners as its Vice President. In this role she will serve as a key driver of the firm’s plans to expand its delivery of talent solutions to support the non-profit sector. Julie Tolan, President of Lauber Community Partners shared,” Katie brings us critical skills & experience as we expand our capabilities to better serve clients. She is an amazing talent and one of the finest professionals I’ve worked with. It will be a privilege for us to help organizations thrive by helping them develop strong leadership, compelling strategies, & focused implementation of those strategies.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin