Katie Hofman has joined Lauber Community Partners as its Vice President. In this role she will serve as a key driver of the firm’s plans to expand its delivery of talent solutions to support the non-profit sector. Julie Tolan, President of Lauber Community Partners shared,” Katie brings us critical skills & experience as we expand our capabilities to better serve clients. She is an amazing talent and one of the finest professionals I’ve worked with. It will be a privilege for us to help organizations thrive by helping them develop strong leadership, compelling strategies, & focused implementation of those strategies.