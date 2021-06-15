Reilly, Penner & Benton LLP, a leading Milwaukee-based full-service CPA and business advisory firm, is proud to announce that Katie Hoffman, CPA, has been named a Partner in the firm effective July 1, 2021.

Katie has been in the public accounting field since 2008 and has significant experience in providing audit and attest services and consulting for public school districts and privately held entities, including contractors and builders.

Katie focuses her practice primarily on working with public school districts and privately held organizations, primarily construction firms and manufacturers.