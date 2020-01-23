Lutheran Home & Harwood Place in Wauwatosa has appointed Kathy Cavers as President & CEO. Cavers previously served as Administrator & COO of the Lutheran Home for the past eight years and has been in the industry for more than 24 years. She was instrumental in the 2020 grand opening of Elaine’s Hope, the new memory care assisted living facility within the Lutheran Home. Her recent success also includes the Lutheran Home being named a “Top Workplace” and “Best Nursing Home.” As CEO, Cavers will be responsible for setting and executing the organization’s strategic plan and stewarding this important community asset.