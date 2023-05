This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Kari Drew Joins Johnson Financial Group as VP, Treasury Management Consultant

Website: https://www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com/about-us/advisors/788

Phone: (262) 523-8117



(262) 523-8117 Kari Drew has joined Johnson Financial Group as VP, Treasury Management Consultant. Drew has over 15 years of commercial banking and treasury management experience. She helps companies optimize working capital through automated solutions.