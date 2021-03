This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Justin Silva Joins Lemberg Signs and Lighting

(262) 781-1500 Justin Silva joins Lemberg Signs and Lighting as Outside Sales Representative. He has 15 yrs of experience in the signs, hospitality, entertainment, banking, & manufacturing industries, earning him a unique understanding of business branding needs.