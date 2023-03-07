This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Justin Koeppler

AG Announces New Senior Associate

AG Architecture is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Koeppler to Senior Associate. Justin has been a member of the AG Design Team for over eight years. He strives to foster a collaborative design process with clients and team members and provide exceptional environments for the communities and residents AG serves. He combines his construction knowledge with his visualization skills to create a design advantage, presenting client solutions that are innovative and buildable. As a Senior Associate Justin will provide valuable insights and leadership to support the future success of AG.

