AG Architecture is pleased to announce the promotion of Justin Koeppler to Senior Associate. Justin has been a member of the AG Design Team for over eight years. He strives to foster a collaborative design process with clients and team members and provide exceptional environments for the communities and residents AG serves. He combines his construction knowledge with his visualization skills to create a design advantage, presenting client solutions that are innovative and buildable. As a Senior Associate Justin will provide valuable insights and leadership to support the future success of AG.