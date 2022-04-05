Perlick is pleased to welcome Julian Wiles as our new Chief Operating Officer. Julian brings over 20 years of experience in manufacturing and logistics operations, including his recent roles as Senior VP of North American Operations for Truvant, and VP of Operations for M Holland. Prior, Julian spent 18 years at SC Johnson in several Supply Chain roles including Global Lean and Global Logistics and Manufacturing.

Based in Milwaukee, WI, for over 100 years, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for both homes and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.