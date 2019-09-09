Perlick is pleased to announce Josh Jarvis joined our growing company as Customer Service Manager. In his new role Josh will work to ensure total customer satisfaction and strive for continuous improvement within the organization. He will manage our expanding team of customer service representatives dedicated to providing the highest level of service in the industry. Prior to working at Perlick, Josh spent eleven years at Everbrite.

Based in Milwaukee for over 100 years, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for the bar and beverage and home industries.