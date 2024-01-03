Wisconsin Bank & Trust welcomes Josh Hines as Vice President, Wealth Advisor. Josh works closely with clients to understand their goals, build strong relationships, and deliver impactful financial solutions through innovative products and services. Josh has over 13 years of investment experience, most recently with Charles Schwab. Josh is a graduate of Indiana University – Indianapolis. Wisconsin Bank & Trust is a division of HTLF Bank, through its parent company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, (NASDAQ: HTLF). HTLF Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.