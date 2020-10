This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Josh Hertzog joins MSOE Marketing Communications Department
Email: hertzog@msoe.edu

Website: https://www.msoe.edu/

Phone: (414) 277-7142



(414) 277-7142 Josh Hertzog recently joined MSOE’s Marketing Communications Department as the director of digital marketing. In his new position, Hertzog manages MSOE’s digital marketing efforts and website development.