Kenosha-based Centrisys/CNP, a leading manufacturer of decanter and thickening centrifuges and dewatering systems, has promoted 10-year industry veteran Josh Gable to Director of Sales. Since 2010, he has made a remarkable contribution to the company as a process engineer and regional sales manager. In his new role, Josh will focus on identifying areas for growth and advancements, establishing streamlined processes, and training regional sales managers. In addition to his sales and training leadership, Josh will assume responsibility for establishing greater marketplace diversity and expansion of regions served.