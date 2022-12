This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jonathan Felix

Website: http://www.scasmg.com

Phone: (414) 755-3617



Scas Management Group welcomes Jonathan Felix as the new Medicare Operations Coordinator. Jonathan has been directing health care operations for over 12 years and will expand SMG administrative services to Medicare ACOs and Medicare Advantage Plans.