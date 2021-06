This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Bradley Corp. announces the appointment of Jon Dommisse to Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communication for the Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer. Dommisse will focus on expanding Bradley's global brand, strategic planning and partnerships.