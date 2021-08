This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jomarie Coloriano New YWCA Southeast Wisconsin Board of Directors Member Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: colorianoj@gtc.edu

Website: https://www.ywcasew.org/about/leadership/our-board/

Phone: (414) 374-1800



Jomarie Coloriano leads student support in the Multicultural Program at Gateway Technical College and also serves as an adjunct instructor at the College.