This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

John Whittemore John Whittemore Joins Network Health as VP of Medicare and Individual Sales Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: marketing@networkhealth.com

Website: https://networkhealth.com/

Phone: (920) 720-1200



(920) 720-1200 Wisconsin-based health insurer Network Health announced today the addition of John Whittemore as vice president of Medicare and individual sales. Whittemore brings more than 25 years of health insurance experience to Network Health.