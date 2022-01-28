This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

John Udvare

The Equitable Bank Announces Promotion

Email: john.udvare@equitablebank.net
Website: https://www.theequitablebank.com/
Phone: (414) 777-4129

   

WAUWATOSA, WI – The Equitable Bank is pleased to announce that John Udvare has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Udvare joined The Equitable Bank in November of 2021. He has over 36 years of banking experience and previously served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Sunset Bank and Savings.

Mr. Udvare has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch University, a Master’s Degree in Financial Institution Management and Finance from Boston University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Wisconsin.

