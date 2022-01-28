WAUWATOSA, WI – The Equitable Bank is pleased to announce that John Udvare has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Udvare joined The Equitable Bank in November of 2021. He has over 36 years of banking experience and previously served as President and Chief Financial Officer of Sunset Bank and Savings.

Mr. Udvare has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch University, a Master’s Degree in Financial Institution Management and Finance from Boston University and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Wisconsin.