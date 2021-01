This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

John Stetzenbach RSM US LLP, Milwaukee, promoted John Stetzenbach to Assurance Partner Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: jayme.cain@rsmus.com

Website: https://rsmus.com/

Phone: (414) 298-2872



(414) 298-2872 John has over 14 years of public accounting experience providing audit and consulting services to public and large private internationally-active companies. He serves clients within consumer products and industrial manufacturing industries.