This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

John Huggett Boldt promotes John Huggett to Vice President of Central Operations Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: john.huggett@boldt.com

Website: https://www.boldt.com/

Phone: (262) 544-9118



(262) 544-9118 Boldt, a 133-year-old national construction company has promoted John Huggett to Vice President of Central Operations. John will provide overall leadership for the Company’s Central Operations offices in the Milwaukee, Madison, and Chicago markets.