John Chidester Joins Johnson Financial Group as SVP, Commercial Banking
Email: jchidester@johnsonfinancialgroup.com

Website: https://www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com/about-us/advisors/637

Phone: (414) 220-5067



(414) 220-5067 John Chidester has joined Johnson Financial Group as SVP, Commercial Banking. With more than 13 years of experience in commercial banking, Chidester specializes in partnering with privately held, family-owned businesses in the Milwaukee area.