This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

JoEllen Burdue MSOE promotes JoEllen Burdue Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: burdue@msoe.edu

Website: https://www.msoe.edu/

Phone: (414) 277-7117



(414) 277-7117 Milwaukee School of Engineering recently promoted JoEllen Burdue to senior director of communications and media relations. This new promotion reflects Burdue’s many contributions to MSOE and her influential role in campus initiatives.