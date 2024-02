This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Joe Zanotti

Briohn has promoted Joe Zanotti to Project Manager and Director of Field Services

Website: https://briohn.com/

Phone: (262) 222-8315



(262) 222-8315 Briohn Building Corporation is pleased to promote Joe Zanotti to Project Manager and Director of Field Services. Joe’s exceptional leadership in projects and field operations has significantly impacted safety, quality, and communication initiatives.