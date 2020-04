This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Joe Hoffmeier CG Schmidt Promotes Joe Hoffmeier to Managing Director of Special Projects Group
Email: joe.hoffmeier@cgschmidt.com

Website: https://www.cgschmidt.com

(414) 828-8162



(414) 828-8162 CG Schmidt, a Milwaukee-based CM firm, has promoted Joe Hoffmeier to Managing Director of the Special Projects Group. As Managing Director, Joe will oversee and expand the Special Projects Group’s services to more clients throughout the state.