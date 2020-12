This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jim Pacioni Jim Pacioni Joins Lemberg Signs and Lighting Sales Team Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: jpacioni@lembergelectric.com

Website: https://www.lembergelectric.com/

Phone: (262) 781-1500



(262) 781-1500 Lemberg Signs and Lighting hired Jim Pacioni (UW-Madison) as outside sales representative covering southeastern Wisconsin. Jim brings 22 years of sales experience in the signs, wire and cable industries and is known for his customer-centric approach.