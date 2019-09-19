Jim Olson, AIA, NCARB, has been appointed to Director of Business Development for Consolidated Construction. As a registered architect well-versed in both traditional and design-build project delivery, Olson brings a unique perspective to the role. He will serve project owners in manufacturing, industrial, commercial, health care, recreation, and hospitality design and construction. Based in Milwaukee, Olson holds a Masters degree in architecture, has more than 26 years of professional experience in the region, and currently serves with the Wisconsin chapter of the Design/Build Institute of America.