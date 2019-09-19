This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jim Olson

Jim Olson joins Consolidated Construction team in Southern Wisconsin

Email: jimolson@1call2build.com
Website: http://www.1call2build.com
Phone: (414) 916-6397

   

Jim Olson, AIA, NCARB, has been appointed to Director of Business Development for Consolidated Construction. As a registered architect well-versed in both traditional and design-build project delivery, Olson brings a unique perspective to the role. He will serve project owners in manufacturing, industrial, commercial, health care, recreation, and hospitality design and construction. Based in Milwaukee, Olson holds a Masters degree in architecture, has more than 26 years of professional experience in the region, and currently serves with the Wisconsin chapter of the Design/Build Institute of America.

Get our email updates