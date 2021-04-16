Jim Johnson

Johnson joins PARADIGM in providing brokerage and consulting services to owners and tenants of industrial and commercial properties in Wisconsin.

Prior to his role with PARADIGM, Johnson spent 10 years in property management and over two decades in the construction wholesale industry. His extensive background in construction, wholesale and property management allows Johnson to identify the specific needs of clients in commercial, industrial and warehouse/distribution transactions. He is a native of Mequon, WI and a graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Admin.