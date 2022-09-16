This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jill Schroeder

Trefoil Group Names Jill Schroeder President

Email: jschroeder@trefoilgroup.com
Website: https://trefoilgroup.com/news/release/jill-schroeder-promoted-to-president-of-trefoil-group/
Phone: 414-272-6898

   

Trefoil Group, an integrated marketing agency, has promoted Jill Schroeder to President, a newly created position. In this role, Jill is responsible for managing the agency, while continuing to play a key role in the design and implementation of both long-term strategic and short-term operational plans. “Jill has been instrumental in accelerating our success, said Mary Scheibel, CEO. “She is an extremely talented and proven agency leader with a passion for building teams and creating sound marketing strategies that drive client growth and value.”

