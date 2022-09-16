Trefoil Group, an integrated marketing agency, has promoted Jill Schroeder to President, a newly created position. In this role, Jill is responsible for managing the agency, while continuing to play a key role in the design and implementation of both long-term strategic and short-term operational plans. “Jill has been instrumental in accelerating our success, said Mary Scheibel, CEO. “She is an extremely talented and proven agency leader with a passion for building teams and creating sound marketing strategies that drive client growth and value.”