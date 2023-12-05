Jessica Schwantes

Vrakas CPAs + Advisors is pleased to welcome Jessica H. Schwantes to the shareholder group.

Jessica joins Vrakas as a tax shareholder with over 20 years of tax-focused experience in public accounting. At Vrakas, Jessica will continue to specialize in tax consulting, compliance and business advisory services for privately-held businesses and their owners. As a Madison area resident, Jessica is the firm’s Madison market leader and will be responsible for building a talented team of professionals in that market as the firm continues its growth across Wisconsin.