Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe

This content is part of BizConnect. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jess Williamson

Jess Williamson Joins Centers For Independence

Jess Williamson has joined Centers for Independence (CFI) as Vice President of Marketing and Communications where she will lead marketing, branding, and communications initiatives that foster positive relationships with the communities CFI serves.

Jess brings to the role more than 20 years of experience leading corporate marketing communications programs for industry-leading organizations. She is a fierce advocate for equity, inclusion and employee engagement, and is committed to building and strengthening company culture and communication.

Email:
jessica.williamson@cfihope.org
Website:
https://cfihope.org/
Phone:
(741) 937-2020

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee