Jess Gardner Kahler Slater Promotes Jess Gardner, AIA to Associate Principal

(414) 272-2000 Kahler Slater promoted Jess Gardner, AIA to Associate Principal. A versatile resource, they serve as a Healthcare Project Architect, and a leader of the firm’s automation initiative, dedicated to making information equitable and accessible.