CG Schmidt welcomes Jeremy Theis as the Managing Director of the firm’s Healthcare Division.

With over 20 years in the planning, design and construction industry, Theis will develop growth strategies to drive successful outcomes for the firm’s healthcare clients. Most recently, he was Director of Planning, Design and Construction for the Medical College of Wisconsin where he managed over 30 education, research and healthcare capital projects. Theis is a recognized real estate planning and development leader, a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Wisconsin and is active in the Milwaukee community.