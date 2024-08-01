Subscribe
Jerad Yapp

Jerad Yapp named Chief Community Banking Officer of Westbury Bank

Westbury Bank is pleased to announce that Jerad Yapp (39) has been promoted to Chief Community Banking Officer. Jerad has been employed by Westbury Bank since 2008 and has most recently served as SVP – Commercial Lending. As Chief Community Banking Officer, Jerad will use his experience, skills and relationships to maximize the value we offer our communities. Jerad is a lifelong member of the Kewaskum and greater Washington County community, serves on the West Bend Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a graduate of the West Bend Leadership Program of which he is now a member of the Alumni Association.

Email:
jerad.yapp@westburybankwi.com
Website:
https://www.westburybankwi.com
Phone:
(800) 679-8287

