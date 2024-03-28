Wisconsin Bank & Trust welcomes Jennifer Sheehy as Milwaukee Market President. Jennifer and her local team will be directly responsible for continuing to grow the commercial banking presence and portfolio of the bank across the Greater Milwaukee area. Jennifer has over 25 years of diverse experience in commercial banking in the Milwaukee area, most recently with J.P. Morgan Chase. Wisconsin Bank & Trust is a division of HTLF Bank, through its parent company, Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, (NASDAQ: HTLF). HTLF Bank is Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.