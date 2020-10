This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jennifer Ott
Email: jenniferott0428@yahoo.com

Website: https://www.jenniferottconsulting.com/

Phone: (414) 305-0847



(414) 305-0847 Jennifer Ott, a familiar face in fundraising & cancer awareness, has opened Jennifer Ott Consulting, Inc.. Ott leverages her 25+ years in professional services to offer custom Marketing Strategy, Leadership Development Training and Public Speaking.