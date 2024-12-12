Jennifer G. Sherer Promoted to Executive Vice President at FirstPathway Partners

Milwaukee, WI – FirstPathway Partners (FPP) is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer G. Sherer to Executive Vice President, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the company and the EB-5 industry.

With 15 years of experience at FPP, Mrs. Sherer has played an integral role in assisting hundreds of immigrant investors and their families in achieving U.S. Permanent Residency through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Her dedication to providing a seamless experience for clients, from initial inquiry to the removal of conditions, has made her a respected leader within a global industry.

In her past position as Senior Vice President, Mrs. Sherer managed critical company operations, including client communications, partnerships with immigration attorneys, formation of new commercial enterprises, and the leadership of support staff. Her unwavering commitment to integrity and her unique perspective as the daughter of an immigrant have been instrumental in ensuring a comfortable and successful journey for FPP’s clients.

“Jennifer’s commitment to excellence and her unparalleled expertise have been vital to FirstPathway Partners’ success,” said Dan Wycklendt, President of FirstPathway Partners. “Her promotion to Executive Vice President reflects her outstanding leadership and dedication to helping families achieve their American Dream through the EB-5 Program.”

While her passion has been achieving immigration goals for FPP’s clients, it should not go unsaid that through her efforts, FPP has helped facilitate over 1 billion in development, creating thousands of quality jobs for Americas across the country.

Bob Kraft, Chairman and CEO of FirstPathway Partners, stated, “Jennifer has been an invaluable asset to FPP, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership as well as a deep commitment to our company and the investors we serve. Her dedication to guiding families through the EB-5 process has set an unparalleled standard of excellence. I have no doubt she will continue to make a profound impact in her new role as Executive Vice President.”

As Executive Vice President, Mrs. Sherer will continue to lead FPP’s efforts in guiding families worldwide through the complexities of the EB-5 process while driving the company’s vision forward.

ABOUT FIRSTPATHWAY PARTNERS

FirstPathway Partners has helped foreign investors become United States permanent residents through the EB-5 immigrant investor program since 2008. FirstPathway Partners has assisted hundreds of immigrant investors from nearly 50 countries around the world, raising millions of dollars for job-creating enterprises and creating thousands of jobs for US workers.