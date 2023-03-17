Jenna Finley is the Director of Equity, Culture and Belonging at Wellpoint Care Network. This new role supports the organization’s commitment to advancing inclusion, ensuring that those served and employed are valued, accepted, respected and treated equitably. As a current Adjunct Instructor at UW-Whitewater, Jenna teaches The Diversity Credential, supporting early childhood providers, educators and facilitators on diversity and related topics. She is also the founder and primary consultant of Value Our Voices (VOV) Consulting, LLC and works with employers to advance equity for all people.