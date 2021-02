This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jeffrey E. Mark, Shareholder and co-chair of the Health Law Section at von Briesen & Roper, s.c. is named as a 2020 Client Service All-Star MVP, by The BTI Consulting Group.