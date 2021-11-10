Trivera, one of Milwaukee’s oldest and most respected digital agencies, is proud to announce the addition of industry veteran Jeff Skocir to their Executive Leadership team. In his new role, Jeff will provide leadership and strategic direction for the development, implementation, and execution of digital marketing plans for Trivera and its clients. He joins Team Trivera with over 25 years of Digital Marketing and Advertising experience including 15 years as SVP at one of the area’s largest ad agencies working with a diverse group of clients from local small businesses to Fortune 100 companies.