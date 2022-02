This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jay Sciachitano The Equitable Bank Promotes Jay Sciachitano to SVP - Commercial Lending Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: jay.sciachitano@equitablebank.net

Website: https://www.theequitablebank.com/Meet-Our-Business-Banking-Team.aspx

Phone: (414) 777-4179



(414) 777-4179 The Equitable Bank has promoted Jay Sciachitano to Senior Vice President – Commercial Lending. Mr. Sciachitano joined Equitable in 2015 and has over 30 years of local business banking experience.