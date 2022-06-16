Jay D. Rosencrantz has been named Chief Strategy Officer for Pappas DeLaney, an executive search, talent development and coaching firm based in the Milwaukee area. Rosencrantz has more than 30 years of experience and joined the firm in 2013. He was previously Managing Director at Pappas DeLaney. Prior to joining Pappas DeLaney, he held senior leadership positions with M Group Holdings and Right Management. Pappas DeLaney works nationally with medium to large businesses and corporations in virtually every market segment, including food and beverage, professional services, manufacturing and healthcare.