Jason Wood

Johnson Financial Group Welcomes Jason Wood as SVP Business Banking Sales Manager

Johnson Financial Group is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Wood as Senior Vice President – Business Banking Sales Manager. Wood will oversee the company’s Business Banking team across Wisconsin. A former business owner himself, Wood brings more than 20 years of financial services experience with him and a strong commitment to helping businesses thrive. Based out of Johnson Financial Group’s Green Bay, Wisconsin office, located at 318 S. Washington Street, Wood is looking forward to making connections with business clients from Kenosha to Rice Lake.

jwood@johnsonfinancialgroup.com
https://www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com/
(920) 433-7104

