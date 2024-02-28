This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jasmine Mercado

Jasmine Mercado Joins Spring Bank

Email: jmercado@springbankwi.com
Website: https://www.springbankwi.com/
Phone: (262) 754-5552

 

Spring Bank welcomes Jasmine Mercado as Vice President to our Commercial Lending team. With two decades of financial expertise, Jasmine has been in the financial trenches, navigating balance sheets, crunching numbers, and translating a customer’s vision into action. At Spring Bank, Jasmine will strive to connect businesses with the resources they need to flourish, empowering entrepreneurs and privately held small business owners to reach their full potential. Jasmine’s unwavering commitment to fostering community impact aligns with Spring Bank’s ethos, ensuring unparalleled service and support for our clients.

