Jarvis Racine Herzing University Promotes Jarvis Racine to Lead Strategic Partnerships

(800) 596-0724 As VP of Strategic Partnerships, Workforce Development and Government Affairs, Racine will will focus on strengthening Herzing’s corporate partnerships to help businesses, healthcare providers and community organizations solve workforce challenges.