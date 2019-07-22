Email: jared.coates@perlick.com
Website: https://www.perlick.com/
Perlick is proud to announce the promotion of Jared Coates to production supervisor. Jared started as a general laborer at Perlick eight years ago, and now supervises second shift, managing the manufacturing team. Based on Milwaukee’s northwest side, for over 100 years, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for both homes and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.