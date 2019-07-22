This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jared Coates

Perlick promotes Jared Coates to production supervisor

Email: jared.coates@perlick.com
Website: https://www.perlick.com/
Phone: (414) 353-7060

   

Perlick is proud to announce the promotion of Jared Coates to production supervisor. Jared started as a general laborer at Perlick eight years ago, and now supervises second shift, managing the manufacturing team. Based on Milwaukee’s northwest side, for over 100 years, Perlick designs, engineers and manufactures luxury refrigeration equipment and systems for both homes and the bar, restaurant and beverage industries.

Get our email updates