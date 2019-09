This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Jamie Raganyi Jamie Raganyi Joins LifeWise Ingredients As Certified Food Scientist Share Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email: jraganyi@lifewise1.com

Website: https://lifewise1.com/

Phone: (262) 788-9141



(262) 788-9141 LifeWise hired Jamie Raganyi as certified food scientist. She is responsible for development of flavor modulators and testing products for flavor, texture, color, nutritional content and adherence to government and industry standards.