James P. Lenahan Joins First Federal Bank Board of Directors

First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is proud to announce James P. Lenahan has joined the Bank’s Board of Directors.

James P. Lenahan, age 61, is a corporate executive with more than 25 years of experience building and running successful companies. He is currently President & CEO of the following businesses: Ludman Industries LLC, a manufacturer and provider of heavy equipment to the mining, food, wastewater, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, headquartered in Milwaukee, a position he has held since 2011; Northern Engineering and Manufacturing, a provider of machining for customers in the Midwest, headquartered in Milwaukee, a position he has held since 2012; Keystone Stack Equipment LLC, the largest provider and rebuilder of aftermarket lifts for the construction industry, headquartered in Milwaukee, a position he has held since 2017, and Keystone Riverview LLC, a land development and building construction company, headquartered in Milwaukee, a position he has held since 2015. He has received the Vatican John Paul II Award for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in 2017, and is a Former Navigator, President, and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, among many other board positions for various organizations in the Milwaukee area.

Mr. Lenahan’s extensive experience as a business owner will provide the board with an important perspective on managerial oversight and business development.

About First Federal Bank of Wisconsin: First Federal Bank is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin this $300 million community bank operates with branch locations in Brookfield, Bay View, and two convenient locations in Waukesha. First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a community bank serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses since 1922. First Federal Bank of Wisconsin prides itself on providing their customers The Community Bank Difference that emphasizes quick local decision making, a great customer experience, and a significant community commitment. The bank received a 2020 Five Star, Bauer Financial rating and is considered one of the most financially sound institutions in the State of Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.ffbwi.com or call 262‐542‐4448.