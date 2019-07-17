Hansen Reynolds is proud to announce that James Cirincione has joined as a partner in our Milwaukee office. He concentrates his practice on general business litigation and counseling in federal and state courts. Cirincione has experience representing clients in complex commercial litigation matters, including contract disputes, product liability litigation, class action defense, mass torts and construction litigation. Prior to joining the firm, he practiced with two AmLaw 100 firms and the legal department of a Fortune 500 industrial company. In addition, he served as an 11th Circuit and Eastern District of WI clerk.